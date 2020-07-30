1/
Louis Madrigal
Madrigal , Louis LOUIS MADRIGAL, beloved husband of the late Erna (nee Reder); devoted son of the late Lucy (nee Ortiz) and late Valentine Madrigal; dearest brother of Jesse (Jennie) Madrigal, late Mary Tienda, late Beatrice (Albert) Auguire, late Lupe (late Walter) Yep, late Carmen Ramirez, late Manuel "Moke" (late Mary) Madrigal; fond brother-in-law of Richard (late Gerda), Adolf (late Maria) and the late Oscar Reder; dear uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle of many. Visitation, Friday, July 31. 2020. 3-7 p.m. at ZARZYCKI MANOR CHAPELS, LTD., 5088 South Archer Avenue, corner of Keeler. Funeral Saturday, August 1, 2020, 9 a.m. from the Funeral home to the Church of St Richard. Mass 10 a.m. Interment St Mary Cemetery. Retired driver for the Chicago Sun-Times. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
AUG
1
Funeral
09:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of St Richard
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
(773) 767-2166
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Zarzycki Family
