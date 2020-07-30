Madrigal , Louis LOUIS MADRIGAL, beloved husband of the late Erna (nee Reder); devoted son of the late Lucy (nee Ortiz) and late Valentine Madrigal; dearest brother of Jesse (Jennie) Madrigal, late Mary Tienda, late Beatrice (Albert) Auguire, late Lupe (late Walter) Yep, late Carmen Ramirez, late Manuel "Moke" (late Mary) Madrigal; fond brother-in-law of Richard (late Gerda), Adolf (late Maria) and the late Oscar Reder; dear uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle of many. Visitation, Friday, July 31. 2020. 3-7 p.m. at ZARZYCKI MANOR CHAPELS, LTD., 5088 South Archer Avenue, corner of Keeler. Funeral Saturday, August 1, 2020, 9 a.m. from the Funeral home to the Church of St Richard. Mass 10 a.m. Interment St Mary Cemetery. Retired driver for the Chicago Sun-Times. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
