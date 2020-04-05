Home

Louis H. Gans III

Gans, III, Louis H. Age 80, died Tuesday, March 24, after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Sharon Gans, loving father of Dr. Rhonda Y. Gans, Louis H. Gans IV, Konstantina Torres, (Juan), Maria Dritsas Beaucham, (Michael), Eileen Campbell (Dan) and George Dritsas, cherished grandfather to Alejandro and Ernesto Torres, Rudy Yuran, IV, Samuel Beauchamp, Vladimiros, Dmitri, Alexander and Sophia Dritsas, Michael and Emily Lombardi and a dear friend to many. Memorial service to be arranged at a later date. We will always remember you with the sun shining upon your face and the wind at your back, until we meet again.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2020
