Raymond, Sr. , Louis Charles
Louis Charles ("L.C.") Raymond, Sr. was born in Augusta, Arkansas on July 15, 1933 and passed away on September 23, 2020, after a brief illness. He retired from the Chicago Park District as a drama instructor and was a former gospel radio host on WMPP from 1978-1989. His life will be treasured and his legacy continued by his son Louis (Lauren) and grandchildren Trey and Liberty Raymond. Visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at Calahan Funeral 7038 South Halsted Chicago, Illinois 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
