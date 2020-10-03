1/1
Louis Charles Raymond Sr.
1933 - 2020
Raymond, Sr. , Louis Charles

Louis Charles ("L.C.") Raymond, Sr. was born in Augusta, Arkansas on July 15, 1933 and passed away on September 23, 2020, after a brief illness. He retired from the Chicago Park District as a drama instructor and was a former gospel radio host on WMPP from 1978-1989. His life will be treasured and his legacy continued by his son Louis (Lauren) and grandchildren Trey and Liberty Raymond. Visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at Calahan Funeral 7038 South Halsted Chicago, Illinois 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Calahan Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Calahan Funeral Home Inc
7030 S Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60621
(773) 723-4400
1 entry
October 2, 2020
LC you were loved and will be missed.
NaVerne Vernon
Family
