Sister Lorraine Therese Siminas SSC
Siminas, SSC, Sister Lorraine Therese

Sister Lorraine Therese Siminas, SSC, 86, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 67 years, died October 24, 2020. Sister Lorraine Therese taught in elementary schools in Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Since 2015 she served as a minister of prayer and presence at Franciscan Village in Lemont, IL. Sister Lorraine Therese is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins and by members of the SSC Congregation. Her parents, Frank and Mary Agnes Siminas and her brothers, Leonard, Richard, and Frank preceded Sister Lorraine Therese in death. Visitation at Nativity BVM Church, 69th and S. Washtenaw, Chicago, Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m. to be followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:30 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. www.sistersofstcasimir.org or 2601 W. Marquette Road, Chicago, IL 60629 (David Gaidas, Funeral Director).

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:30 AM
Nativity BVM Church
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Nativity BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
October 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
