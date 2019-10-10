Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Church
9311 S. Francisco Ave.
Evergreen Park, IL
Lorraine Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Lorraine R. (nee Anderson) Devoted wife of the late Martin; loving mother of Martin (Sally), James (Lynn), and Alice (late Jerome) Sullivan-Mayer; proud Grandma of Marty, Stephen (Michelle), James (Ramona), Courtney, and Bridgett; cherished "Big Girl" of Austin, Noel, and Addison; dear sister of the late Sis, late Sonny, late Bud, late Babe, late Billy, and Kay; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Bernadette Church, 9311 S. Francisco Ave., Evergreen Park, IL. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info, (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 10, 2019
