Strzelczyk, Lorraine Lorraine Strzelczyk nee Owsianowski beloved mother of Roman, Robert (Marianne), Karen Walling, Susan (the late Raymond) Moeller and Kenneth (Mary) Strzelczk; devoted grandmother of Charity, Noelle, Christopher, Jonathan, Jeffrey, Audrey, Matthew, Tyler and Mitchell; dearest great grandmother of 7; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. In consideration of health concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 Virus, funeral services will be private (708) 532-3100.