1/
Lorraine Strzelczyk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Strzelczyk, Lorraine Lorraine Strzelczyk nee Owsianowski beloved mother of Roman, Robert (Marianne), Karen Walling, Susan (the late Raymond) Moeller and Kenneth (Mary) Strzelczk; devoted grandmother of Charity, Noelle, Christopher, Jonathan, Jeffrey, Audrey, Matthew, Tyler and Mitchell; dearest great grandmother of 7; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. In consideration of health concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 Virus, funeral services will be private (708) 532-3100. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved