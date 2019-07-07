Home

Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Chapel
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Chapel
Smuda, Lorraine T. (nee Marsailes) Age 92, lifelong resident of Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, passed away July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Preston "Bud" Smuda; devoted daughter of the late George and Mary Agnes Marsailes; loving sister of the late Marie (the late Tom) Pell and William (the late Sheryl) Powers; dearest sister in law of Carol (the late Louis) Daidone; cherished aunt of Fran (Nancy) Pell, Lora Powers, Marianne (Gary) Yakubinis, Susan Eggers, Tricia (Matt) Nadeau, the late Thomas Pell and many great nieces and nephews; loving friend of Peg Griffin and family. Visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019, where friends and family will gather, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Nativity of Our Lord Chapel. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nativity of Our Lord Church, 653 W. 37th St., Chicago, 60609. Please visit LORRAINE T. SMUDA BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel www.facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McInerney Central Chapel. Info, 773-581-9000 or 773-268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019
