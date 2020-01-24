Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Lorraine Slotarski

Lorraine Slotarski Obituary
Slotarski, Lorraine Ann (nee Kosiek) Beloved wife of the late Matthew Jerome; loving mother of Carol Ann Zmuda, Judith (Clifford) Meyers, Maryrose (Michael) Chimera and Jane Finnigan; cherished grandmother of Michael Matthew (Melissa) Zmuda, Eric John (Kendra) Meyers, Matthew Jerome Finnigan and Michael Anthony Chimera; adored great-grandmother of Michael, Adam, Luke and Jack; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and late Verna Kosiek; dear sister of the late Albert (late Gloria) Kosiek, late Eleanor (late Daniel) Gust, late Evelyn (late Kenneth) Pillot and the late Rosemary (late Leo) Drabik; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lying in State Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 2859 S. Throop St., Chicago. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to are appreciated. Funeral arrangements by Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 24, 2020
