Lorraine R. Schulman nee Ross, 92, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Steve (Francine) and Daniel (Lisa) Schulman; cherished grandmother of Shaina, Stacey and Adam (Linda); great-grandmother of Danny; dearest sister of Norma Moshinsky; fond aunt of Edward (Michelle) Moshinsky. The family would like to acknowledge Paul and Leticia Soliz, and all their staff of Accurate Care At Home for the loving care provided. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, www.msfocus.org
