Lorraine R. Schulman
Lorraine R. Schulman nee Ross, 92, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Steve (Francine) and Daniel (Lisa) Schulman; cherished grandmother of Shaina, Stacey and Adam (Linda); great-grandmother of Danny; dearest sister of Norma Moshinsky; fond aunt of Edward (Michelle) Moshinsky. The family would like to acknowledge Paul and Leticia Soliz, and all their staff of Accurate Care At Home for the loving care provided. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, www.msfocus.org. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
