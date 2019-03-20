|
Pozezinski, Lorraine C. Age 76, beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Bernice (nee Reczek); loving sister of Dorothy (the late Charles) Sagodic, Antoinette (the late Conrad) Druska, Frances (Robert) Klindara, Raymond (Claudia), Joseph (Dorothy), Mitchell (Juanita), Stanley (Renee), Patrick (Donna), the late Edward (Kathie), and Leonard Pozezinski; treasured aunt of 29 nieces and nephews, 55 great-nieces and nephews, 14 great-great-nieces and nephews, and more on the way; cherished friend of Judith Canter; friend of many and loved by all. Member of Polish National Alliance, A.A.R.P., St. Patricia Senior Club, Hickory Hills Senior Club, Retired from Aetna/Travelers after 42 years. Enjoyed the Cubs, Bears, and bowling. Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. Funeral Saturday, March 23, 2019, chapel prayers at 9:00 a.m., proceeding to 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patricia Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Debbie Zefran-Jerry Funeral Director, (708) 212-0413. For more Information, please contact (708) 448-6000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019