|
|
Merker, Lorraine P. Age 87. Loving daughter of the late John and Ida nee Neufert; dear sister of the late Delores (late Clarence) Brown; fond aunt of Sam Brown; dear cousin of Patricia (Thomas) McMahon and William (Laura) Merker. Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 12:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 22, 2019