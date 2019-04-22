Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Merker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Merker


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine Merker Obituary
Merker, Lorraine P. Age 87. Loving daughter of the late John and Ida nee Neufert; dear sister of the late Delores (late Clarence) Brown; fond aunt of Sam Brown; dear cousin of Patricia (Thomas) McMahon and William (Laura) Merker. Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 12:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kosary Funeral Home
Download Now