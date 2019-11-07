|
LaVigne, Lorraine M. Lorraine M. LaVigne, of Morton Grove, beloved daughter of the late Fred and Ann LaVigne of South Chicago, loving godmother of Ted (Christine) Brandmayr, Jr.; dear cousin of the late Theodore (Tina) Bransmayr and Jim (Rose LaVigne; cherished aunt of many.Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053Saturday9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church, 8523 Georgiana Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. VisitationFriday,2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church appreciated. (847) 965-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019