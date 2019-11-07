Home

Services
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
8523 Georgiana Ave.
Morton Grove, IL
View Map
Lorraine M. LaVigne

Lorraine M. LaVigne Obituary
LaVigne, Lorraine M. Lorraine M. LaVigne, of Morton Grove, beloved daughter of the late Fred and Ann LaVigne of South Chicago, loving godmother of Ted (Christine) Brandmayr, Jr.; dear cousin of the late Theodore (Tina) Bransmayr and Jim (Rose LaVigne; cherished aunt of many.Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053Saturday9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church, 8523 Georgiana Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. VisitationFriday,2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church appreciated. (847) 965-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019
