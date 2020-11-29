Slachetka, Lorraine J.
Lorraine J. Slachetka, nee Graczyk, age 96, of Lemont, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mother Theresa Home in Lemont. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph Slachetka, step-son Chester Slachetka, parents Albert and Lottie, nee Kryszak, Graczyk, and sisters: Ruth Graczyk Korelc, Evaline Graczyk, Margaret Graczyk Herbert, Alice Graczyk, and brothers: Theodore Graczyk, Edward Graczyk. Survived by one sister: Agnes Graczyk Stawasz of California, and three brothers: Frederick Graczyk of Florida, Donald ( Patrice ) Graczyk of Lemont, Eugene Graczyk of California, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Many thanks to the caring staff at Mother Theresa Home at Franciscan Village in Lemont. They have all been a blessing to Lorraine for the last eight years. Private interment at SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish cemetery. A Memorial mass may be held in the future. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. : Lemont, Illinois (IL)
