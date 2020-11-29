1/
Lorraine J. Slachetka
1924 - 2020
Slachetka, Lorraine J.

Lorraine J. Slachetka, nee Graczyk, age 96, of Lemont, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mother Theresa Home in Lemont. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph Slachetka, step-son Chester Slachetka, parents Albert and Lottie, nee Kryszak, Graczyk, and sisters: Ruth Graczyk Korelc, Evaline Graczyk, Margaret Graczyk Herbert, Alice Graczyk, and brothers: Theodore Graczyk, Edward Graczyk. Survived by one sister: Agnes Graczyk Stawasz of California, and three brothers: Frederick Graczyk of Florida, Donald ( Patrice ) Graczyk of Lemont, Eugene Graczyk of California, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Many thanks to the caring staff at Mother Theresa Home at Franciscan Village in Lemont. They have all been a blessing to Lorraine for the last eight years. Private interment at SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish cemetery. A Memorial mass may be held in the future. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. : Lemont, Illinois (IL)

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
November 25, 2020
Our Lorraine: <br />Beloved Sister,<br />Dearest God-mother,<br />Cherished Aunt
