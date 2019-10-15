|
|
Hillock, Lorraine R. Age 92, at rest October 10, 2019, Beloved wife of the late Roy Hillock for 33 years; loving mother of Ronald, Debra (Neal) Donham, Candace (Kevin) Michaels, Jodi (Mark Pagnoni) Hillock, Randall (Elisa), Tammi (Martin) Walsh, and the late Catherine (late Bob) Cole; Cherished grandmother of 18, great-grandmother of 17, and great-great-grandmother of one; Devoted companion of Coco. Visitation Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Service 12:30 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Private; In lieu of flowers, donation are appreciated to the ; For service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 15, 2019