Barb, Steve , Jessica and family
So sorry to hear about your mom. She was such a great lady. Always enjoyed talking to her. We are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Dave and Karen Albert
Scott, Lorraine F. Age 95, of Channahon, IL and formerly Lockport, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born November 22, 1924 to the late Florence (nee Hazen) and Charles Degen in Chicago where she was raised and educated. She is the beloved mother of Sharon L. (Tom) Moran, Susan E. (Robert) Jerrick, John B. (Kathy) Scott, Jr., Sandra (Tom) Dixon, Barbara L. Scott and Lorene (Brian) Redmon; loving and devoted grandmother 12; proud great-grandmother of 21 and great-great grandmother of 4. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Preceded in death by her husband, John B. Scott; her parents; and siblings, Charles Degen, Dorothy Graham and Robert Degen. Lorraine retired from Argonne National Laboratory. She was previously employed in retail sales and secretarial work when she was younger. An avid reader, she also enjoyed jig saw puzzles and solitaire, however nothing made her happier than spending time with her family. She will be remembered fondly for her strength, perseverance and grace. The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/stjM8fgVWKQ ) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are. Due to current conditions funeral services and interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be announced when we can all gather again. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or express your condolences. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.