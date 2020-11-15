Nottke, Lorraine Emily
Lorraine Emily NOTTKE, age 80, of Bridgeview, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Lorraine was born September 20, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois. On January 27, 1968 she married William Nottke. Lorraine is survived by her loving husband William. Beloved mother of Donald (Barbara) Butler, Barbara (Steven) Kachlik and Steven Nottke. Cherished grandmother of Kelly Kachlik (Bill Jasper), Kristin (Kyle) Hoffmann and Robert Kachlik and great-grandmother of Logan Biggs and Indy Hoffmann. Visitation Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 10am to 2pm at Ridge Funeral Home 6620 West Archer Ave., Chicago, IL 60638. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ridgefh.com
for the NOTTKE family.
