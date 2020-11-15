1/
Lorraine Emily Nottke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nottke, Lorraine Emily

Lorraine Emily NOTTKE, age 80, of Bridgeview, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Lorraine was born September 20, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois. On January 27, 1968 she married William Nottke. Lorraine is survived by her loving husband William. Beloved mother of Donald (Barbara) Butler, Barbara (Steven) Kachlik and Steven Nottke. Cherished grandmother of Kelly Kachlik (Bill Jasper), Kristin (Kyle) Hoffmann and Robert Kachlik and great-grandmother of Logan Biggs and Indy Hoffmann. Visitation Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 10am to 2pm at Ridge Funeral Home 6620 West Archer Ave., Chicago, IL 60638. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ridgefh.com for the NOTTKE family.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
7735867900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved