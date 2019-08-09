|
|
Foster, Lorraine A. nee Eklund, age 91. Beloved wife of the late George M. Groenewold and late Donald R. Foster; loving mother of Karen (late Don) Zimmerman, Linda (Tom) Spanraft, Scott (Peggy) Foster, Patti Young and Jim Foster; cherished grandmother of 11; dearest great-grandmother of 17; dear sister of the late Donald Eklund and the late Richard Eklund; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Memorials to Elim Christian Services are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 9, 2019