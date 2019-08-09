Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462

Lorraine A. Foster Obituary
Foster, Lorraine A. nee Eklund, age 91. Beloved wife of the late George M. Groenewold and late Donald R. Foster; loving mother of Karen (late Don) Zimmerman, Linda (Tom) Spanraft, Scott (Peggy) Foster, Patti Young and Jim Foster; cherished grandmother of 11; dearest great-grandmother of 17; dear sister of the late Donald Eklund and the late Richard Eklund; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Memorials to Elim Christian Services are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 9, 2019
