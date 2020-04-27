GALL, LORIE K. Lorie K. Gall, nee Picken, 64, of Orland Park, at rest April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel; loving mother of Christa (Sean) Nelson and Andrea (Joseph A.) Kelly; cherished grandmother of Brendan Nelson, Evan Nelson, and Grace Kelly; fond sister of Richard Picken, Lynette Davila, and Robert Picken; many loving nieces and nephews. Lorie was a dedicated Employee Health Nurse at Little Company Of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park for nearly 20 years. Lorie loved her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was a dear friend to many. She also was a lover of animals. Memorial Services to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to NAWS of Mokena, 9981 W. 190th. St. Unit A, Mokena, IL 60448 or www.nawsus.org. Arrangements entrusted to Orland Funeral Home. (708) 460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 27, 2020.