Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Lori Nahrwold
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Old St. Pat's Church
700 W. Adams
Chicago, IL
Lori Nahrwold Obituary
Nahrwold, Lori (nee Kloba) Of La Grange Park, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Steven; loving mother of Jennifer (Amin) Rajput; proud grandmother of Mila Rajput. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blocks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. All to meet Wednesday at Old St. Pat's Church, 700 W. Adams, Chicago for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to adoptaseniorpet.com appreciated. For further info, 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019
