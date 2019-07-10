|
Black, Lori A. Age 57. Beloved wife of Steven Black; loving mother of Alyson (Ryan) Capriotti and the late Ryan Anthony Black; cherished daughter of Phyllis (Jerry) Britton; fond daughter-in-law of Carol (the late Jay) Black; dear sister of Vicki (Paul) Slusi and Tony (Toni) Alexander; sister-in-law of Sharon (Wally) Shields and Brian Black; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday Morning, July 11, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Services at 1:00 p.m. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 10, 2019