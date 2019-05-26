Home

DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Loretta Wiedrich
Loretta Wiedrich


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta Wiedrich Obituary
Wiedrich, Loretta Gibbons Age 93, of Wilmette. Loving mother of Karen (Gene) Chamberlain and the late Deborah (Lynn) Ruemler; dear grandmother of Alex and Liz Chamberlain, Emily (Matt) McDanel, and Kelsey Ruemler (Cody); great-grandmother of Lilly and Noah McDanel and Arianna Ruemler; sister of Dorothy (the late Richard) Jansen and the late Evelyn (the late Frank) Dammeir; aunt of many nieces and nephews; and longtime friend of Ray Tancredi. Loretta worked as a nurse for over 30 years before becoming a Certified Occupational Health Consultant for Kemper Insurance until her retirement. Following her retirement, Loretta volunteered for many organizations. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Loretta's name. (847) 675-1990 or donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2019
