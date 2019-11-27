|
Tylinski, Loretta (nee Podedworny), age 97, passed away on November 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Loretta was the beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Chester Tylinski, Ruth (Louis) Gasior and Barbara Jambrosek; dearest daughter of the late Angeline and Anthony Podedworny; cherished grandmother of Thomas Jambrosek, Tina Gasior, Scott and Jennifer Jambrosek and Michael Gasior; dear sister of the late Edward (the late Lucy) Podedworny, the late Julia (the late Louie) Lewandowski, the late Caroline (the late Ted) Gajda and the late Henry Podedworny. She was a fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Mary Seat of Wisdom Church in Park Ridge for a Mass at 11:30 a.m. The interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 27, 2019