Mroz, RN Loretta Ann (June 1, 1932 - March 3, 2020). Beloved wife of the late Bill "Boleslaw" Mroz; cherished mother of Dennis (Elisa) Mroz; proud grandma of Lisette Fabian and Alexander (Caitlin) Mroz; loving aunt of Betty (Joe) Ogrodnik, Gloria Kisiel, Edward, Robert and Susan Baran. Babies were central to Loretta's life. A proud graduate of St. Mary of Nazareth School of Nursing, she worked nights in the Nursery at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital for thirteen years. Afterwards, she joined Holy Cross Hospital as Head Nurse of the Nursery where she remained for over twenty years. Upon "retiring" at Carillon Adult Community in Plainfield, she continued working part-time with babies at a daycare center until the age of 77. Loretta would often joke that if she had a penny for every diaper she had changed in her life, she would be rich. Caring for those babies was her treasure and her greatest joy besides her family. Parkinson's and Lewy-Body dementia took her from us. Our comfort is that she is in the arms of her Bill and of our Blessed Mother whom she adored all of her life. Funeral Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Hospital of your choice in her name would be appreciated. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020