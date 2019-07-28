|
Ivy, Loretta Born February 28, 1955, to the union of Arthur and Doris L. Ivy, both parents preceded her in death. Loretta was the fifth of ten children, one sister and three brothers also preceded her in death. Loretta was one who loved learning and accepted any educational challenge that was before her. She attended Bryant Elementary and Lucy Flower High school and completed her studies at the Chicago College of Automation and Louis University. Among her many gifts and talents, Loretta had a passion to serve her community and in ministry throughout her lifetime. Loretta loved to encourage and train others and was a well-respected leader working for Lawndale Christian Health center and most recently for the Illinois Secretary of State for well over 16 years until her passing. Loretta was a loving mother of three children, Doris Walker, Roberta Walker, and April Coburn, all of Chicago, Illinois; grandmother of fourteen (one grandson preceded her in death); and a great- grandmother of four. Loretta made her heavenly transition on July 13, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory and zeal of life to her children, grandchildren, uncle, the Honorable Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White, three sisters, two brothers, one aunt, and an uncle, along with a host of nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends. At this time the family chooses to honor Loretta's life and legacy in private reflection. She wished for all to remember her as a woman of character and integrity who loved people and who loved life. In lieu of flowers, cards and gifts, the family requests that all donations be made in her honor to the at https://donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 28, 2019