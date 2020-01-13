|
|
Dolan, Loretta Grace (nee Schriefer), 105. Born August 19, 1914. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 10, 2020. Loving wife of the late Harold; survived by her five daughters, Vern (Cass) Donato, the late Ray Belluomini, Cor (the late Al) Belluomini, Lu (John) LoPresto, Gerry (Jack) Sharkey and Sandy (Wayne) Martin; dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 20. Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a service at 8:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 13, 2020