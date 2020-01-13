Home

Loretta Dolan


1914 - 2020
Loretta Dolan Obituary
Dolan, Loretta Grace (nee Schriefer), 105. Born August 19, 1914. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 10, 2020. Loving wife of the late Harold; survived by her five daughters, Vern (Cass) Donato, the late Ray Belluomini, Cor (the late Al) Belluomini, Lu (John) LoPresto, Gerry (Jack) Sharkey and Sandy (Wayne) Martin; dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 20. Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a service at 8:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 13, 2020
