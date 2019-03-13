|
Tokarz, Loretta A. nee Vacha. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Tokarz; dear sister of Virginia Dopkowski and the late George Vacha; dearest aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loretta was a retired Crossing Guard for the City of Chicago and a Volunteer at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn for many years. Visitation is Friday 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Loretta's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019