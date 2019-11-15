Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
Lorene Davis Obituary
Davis, Lorene Lorene Davis nee Finn, 80. Beloved mother of Larry Magill and the late Howard Magill. Loving grandmother of Noah, Jonah and Levi. Dear sister of Bruce (Barbara) Finn. Service Friday 9AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rochelle Zell Jewish High School, 1095 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.rzjhs.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2019
