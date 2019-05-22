|
|
Sparacio, Lora (nee Desideri) Dearly beloved wife of the late Salvatore "Sam" Sparacio; loving mother of the late Robert (Jill), Paul (Maddalena), Joan (Tom) Cremin; cherished grandmother of Daniel, Jenna (Jared), Timothy, David, Maura, Gregory, Samuel, Shannon; great grandmother of Sadie; cherished cousin of Silvio Desideri. Loving aunt and friend of many. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd., Lombard, proceeding to St. Pius X Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Donations to St. Pius X Elementary School, 601 S Westmore Ave., Lombard, IL 60148, would be greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday at Knollcrest Funeral Home 3:00-8:30 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 22, 2019