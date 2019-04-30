Home

Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
The Clare
(55 E. Pearson St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Schmidt, Lois Kathryn Died on March 31, 2019, at age 99. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Katherine Schmidt. School Principal from 1960 to 1984. Private burial at Chapel Hill Gardens South. Memorial Service at The Clare, 55 E. Pearson St., Chicago, in the chapel on Thursday, April 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clare Charitable Foundation. For Funeral Info: (708) 636-1200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 30, 2019
