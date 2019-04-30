|
Schmidt, Lois Kathryn Died on March 31, 2019, at age 99. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Katherine Schmidt. School Principal from 1960 to 1984. Private burial at Chapel Hill Gardens South. Memorial Service at The Clare, 55 E. Pearson St., Chicago, in the chapel on Thursday, April 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clare Charitable Foundation. For Funeral Info: (708) 636-1200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 30, 2019