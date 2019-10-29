Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Lois Pahl
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Lois Pahl

Lois Pahl Obituary
Pahl, Lois M. (nee Panfil) Age 79. Beloved wife of Donald; devoted mother of Deborah (Roger) Jensen, Pamela (James) Nolan, Kimberly Ballard, Scott (Marcy) and Patrick (Crystal); loving grandmother of 14; and great-grandmother of ten; dear sister of Edmund Jr. and Lawrence Panfil; cherished daughter of the late Joan and Edmund Panfil Sr.; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to caregiver, Ilmante Butkeviciute. Many years of service at Holy Cross Hospital-Chicago and longtime member of St. Teresa Society-Brighton Park. Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Albert the Great Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 29, 2019
