1/
Lois Levey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levey, Lois Lois "Lolly" Silver Earlix Levey, 87. Beloved wife of the late Julian Levey. Loving mother of Jack (Shelley) Levey, Keith (Stacy) Levey and the late Mitchell (Nancy) Levey. Proud grandmother of Madelaine Levey, Slater Levey (Danielle Purdy, fiancee), and great-grandmother of Jade Levey. Dear sister of the late Shirley (the late John) Switzer and the late Marcia (the late Ira) Weinstein. Loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Caring friend to all. To keep everyone safe and healthy all services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton Street, Skokie, IL 60077, www.skokielibrary.info, or North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield, IL 60093, www.nssc.org To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved