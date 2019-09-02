|
|
Kulinsky, Lois Lois Kulinsky, 73. Beloved mother of Jeffrey Kulinsky. Loving sister Vicki Gerson. Proud aunt of Melissa (John) Kay and Jennifer (Jeremy) Kloepfer. Cherished great aunt of Carly, Morgan, Calista, Kayla, Taylor and Finley. Dear niece of Stanley (the late Florence) Prelutsky. A respected lawyer for over 35 years. Service Wednesday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Humane Society of the Americas, 100 N. LASalle St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60602, www.thehumanesocietyoftheamericas.com would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals- Buffalo Grove Chapel,847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 2, 2019