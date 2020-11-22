Chereso, Lois J.
Lois J Chereso (nee Galvin) passed away on November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Chereso. Loving mother of Nancy (Daniel, Ret. C.F.D.), Linda (Ross) Veraldi, James M. Chereso Ret. C.F.D and Mary Kay (John) Rogers. Loving grandmother of Julie Katich, Frank (Cathy Starr) Veraldi, Michael (Sarah) Veraldi, Gary Ramos, Angela Chereso, Michael Rogers, Jack Rogers, and Lily Rogers. Four great-grandchildren. Loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Dear sister of late Betty (late Duke) Markusic. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church will be private due to COVID-19.
