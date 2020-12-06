1/
Lois C. Gomoll
Gomoll , Lois C.

Lois C. Gomoll (nee Grencevicz) beloved wife of the late Everett Sr.; loving mother of the late Kim and Jennifer (John); cherished stepmother of Deborah, Everett Jr. (Laurie), Daniel, and Mark; devoted stepgrandmother of Bridget (James); dearest great grandmother of Dylan and Evelyn; dear sister of the late Donald and the late Ellen; treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service and Interment are private at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
She was a good person, loved and cared for everyone. She was the best step mother we could ever have had. I love you and you will be sorely missed.
Deborah Gomoll
