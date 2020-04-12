|
|
Abina, Lois E. (née Hedberg), age 90, late of Dolton. Beloved wife of the late Dimas A. Abina; devoted mother of Steve, Carl, and Regina Abina; proud grandmother of Christopher, Marie, Timothy, and Angela; loving great-grandmother of Phoenix; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 841 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020