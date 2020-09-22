Holden, Lloyd P.
Lloyd P. Holden, age 82, formerly of Morton Grove, IL. Veteran, U.S. Army, Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine L., nee Cacioppo; dear father of David (Karen), Barbara (Thomas) Durkin, and Elizabeth Mackey; loving grandfather of Alison, Andrea, Calista, Kendall, and Delaney; fond brother of Ella (Ron) Quinn and the late Laurence (the late Roberta) Holden; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 3 to 9 p.m., at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL. [Please note: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time.] Funeral, Thursday, September 24, at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL. Interment, St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
