Murphy, Lloyd William 79, died of natural causes at the University of Chicago Hospital on December 17, 2018. He was born July 19, 1939, in Chicago, IL to Eleson and Katherine (Adams) Murphy. Lloyd grew up in Altgeld Gardens on the south side of Chicago and graduated from George Washington Carver High School. Lloyd is survived by his beloved siblings, Sandra Jones, Eleson (Gene) Murphy, Robert (Bobby) Murphy, and Alice Robinson. A memorial service will be announced through Facebook on the page of his beloved niece, Kathryn Redsky (Wisconsin). Please message Kathryn with any inquiries.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019