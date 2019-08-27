|
Green, Lloyd J. 95, died at Hinsdale Hospital on August 25, 2019. He was survived by his wife, Marie, of 67 years. He is survived by a son, Eric Green and his wife, Lizann, of Stafford, VA, a daughter Alma Andrle and her husband, Scott, of Darien, IL., five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A graduate of the school of Journalism of Missouri University, he was a journalist at the St. Louis Globe Democrat, and for over 30 years was at the Chicago Sun-Times, principally as a rewrite person. An active member of the Newspaper Guild, he served for four years as President of the Chicago Newspaper Guild. As a Staff SGT. During World War II, he served as a gunner on B-24's, flying from England over Europe - principally over Germany. Though wounded, he flew 18 missions, and participated in the D-Day invasion. He was awarded a Purple Heart and three Air Medals. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Carbondale, IL. Visitation Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2019