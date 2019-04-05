Merrill, Lisi "Lee" Yvonne Died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.She was born on March 3, 1931. She was preceded in death by parents, James and Bessie Snyder. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard "Dick" Merrill, of Naples, FL; her sons, Bill (Jenny) Merrill of Las Vegas, NV, Jim Merrill of Reading, PA, and Steve (Kimberly) Merrill of Knoxville, TN; her sisters, Jackie Landreth of Naples, FL, and Gail Jefferies of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Andy (Meagan) Merrill and Kristina (Derek) Gasiorek; step-grandchildren, Lisa and Diane Cheung; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Nolan Merrill and Jayce Gasiorek. Her oldest sister Vida "Vicki" Tubiolo died in 2017. Lee was born and raised in the High Point/Greensboro, North Carolina, area. After graduating from High Point High School, she joined the Air Force and was stationed at Westover Massachusetts Air Force Base, where she met her future husband, Dick. They were married on the base in 1952. Following their Air Force service, they moved to the Chicago Suburbs, where Lee stayed home raising their three sons and also being a very supportive and loving wife as Dick built a successful career with Commerce Clearing House (CCH). Upon Dick's retirement from CCH in 1991, they moved to Naples and were very happy members of Wyndemere Country Club for the next 23 years. Lee and Dick then moved to Barrington Terrace of Naples, where they received such great care for the next five years until her death. Lee enjoyed the companionship of her husband and three boys. She was a wonderful person, very selfless, kind, sincere, and generous. She also had a great passion for tennis, playing well into her 70s. She was loved very much by her family and will be greatly missed. Services and interment will be held privately with family members. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information, call (630) 703-9131 or visit www.powellfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary