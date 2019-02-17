Home

The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
For more information about
Lisa Mozuch
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
3020 N. 76 th Court
Elmwood Park, IL
Lisa Mozuch Obituary
Mozuch, Lisa Beloved daughter of Robert and the late Dorothy; cherished sister of Donna (William) Bergman and Laura (the late Michael) Galiardo; loving aunt of Nicole (Chris), Bryan (Kristen), Eric (Bianca), Jason (Toni) and Michael; dear great-aunt of Parker, Chloe, Vincent and Avery. Family and Friends to meet Tuesday at St. Celestine Church, 3020 N. 76th Court, Elmwood Park for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to the would be appreciated. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 17, 2019
