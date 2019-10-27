Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W. 26th Street
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Clemens, Lisa Marie (nee Hosty) beloved wife of Raymond; loving mother of Erin and Joshua; devoted daughter of Judy (Albert) Grigutis and Thomas Hosty; cherished sister of Sheryl (Mike) Mills, Karen (Terry) Woodman, Jenny (Tom) O'Donoghue; dear sister-in-law of Colleen (William) Sytsma, John (Angela) Clemens and Rich (Barb) Clemens; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral Wednesday 9:45 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass 10:30 a.m. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lisa's name to are appreciated. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019
