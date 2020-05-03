Lisa Conway
Conway, Lisa Lynn R.N., (nee Schmidt), Loving wife of Dennis Conway. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Lisa was the dear sister of Alan Schmidt; cherished aunt of Alana (Kevin) Bruin and Amy Schmidt. She will be dearly missed by her great-nieces, great-nephews, many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward and her mother, Eleanore Schmidt. Lisa was retired from Loyola University Medical Center where she worked as a nurse in the telemetry unit for 15 years. Funeral Services are private. We will all remember Lisa Lynn for her devotion and love for her family and friends and her compassion and caring for her patients. Please express you condolences to Lisa's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.





Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Lisa we will miss you so much. I am proud to have you in our family. You will always be in our prayers
Jim ,Susan and Jonathon Conway
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
