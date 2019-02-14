Vlahovic, Linda M. (nee Vanoskey) Age 63, late of Homer Glen. Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born in Chicago and a resident of Homer Glen for the past 31 years. Retired from the United States Post Office in 2009 after 35 years of dedicated service. Linda was a proud 1973 graduate of Mount Assisi Academy, enjoyed her time as the Den Leader of her son's Cub Scout Pack, but most of all, cherished spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; survived by her devoted husband of 44 years, Joseph Vlahovic; three children, Joseph (Sarah Connolly) Vlahovic of Skokie, Michelle (Kevin Riff) Vlahovic of Lockport, and Tony (Nicole) Vlahovic of Lemont; parents, Joseph and Emily (nee Stock) Vanoskey; two adored grandchildren, Alex Schulthies and Joey Vlahovic; one brother, Joe (Sheryl) Vanoskey of Tinley Park; one sister, Sandy Vanoskey of Orland Park; brothers-in-law, John and Peter (Anica) Vlahovic and sisters-in-law, Antonia Pettit and Mihela (Leon) McIlvene; nieces and nephews, Dan (Katie) Vanoskey, Isaac, Gabriel and Isabella McIlvene, and Maja and Jana Vlahovic. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Association for Cancer Research, 615 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA, 19106, or a Cancer Charity near and dear to your heart in Linda's name would be greatly appreciated. Per Linda's wishes, Cremation Rites have been respectfully addressed. A Memorial gathering celebrating Linda's life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, 1105 E. 9th (159th) St., Lockport, IL, 60441, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Remembrance at 12:00 p.m. Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or to attain directions at www.oneilfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary