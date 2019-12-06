|
Talerico, Linda L. (nee Poston) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Robert Talerico; loving mother of Dawn (late Arnold) Makovsky, and Gina (Bryan) Blaha; proud grandmother of Robert, Emily, Daniel, Andrew, Bryan and Gabriella; cherished sister of William (Diane) Poston, Barbara (Kenneth) Marshall, Charlene (John) Boyes and the late Patrick Poston; dear sister-in-law of James (Victoria) Talerico, and the late Lewis (late Pauline) Talerico, late William (Janet) Talerico, late Kathleen and late Nancy Talerico. Linda will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th St. just west of Harlem). Visitation Monday 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Linda to (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959) (https://www.stjude.org/donate) would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Linda's Family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019