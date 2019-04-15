Home

Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
Linda Kalva
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Linda M. Kalva Linda M. Kalva, nee Berry. Beloved wife of 58 years to Carl J.; loving mother of Michael (Vera), Debbie (Art) Melendez, Kevin, and Kristen (Sean) Klatt; cherished grandma of Michele, Vivian, Patrick and Penelope; dear sister of the late David (late Karen) Berry. Retired employee of TCF Bank. Funeral Services Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at Wolniak Funeral Home, 5700 South Pulaski Rd. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 3-9 p.m. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 15, 2019
