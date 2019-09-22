Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
8:30 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jordan


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Jordan Obituary
Jordan, Linda "Susie" (nee Dazzo) Loving mother of Joseph Scott Jordan and Charles Chandler; dear sister of the late Paul Dazzo; fond aunt of Tina (Bob) Kennedy and great-aunt of Matthew and Joey. Visitation Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem) with a Service in Celebration of Susie's life held Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to Susie's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For more information: 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now