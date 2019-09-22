|
Jordan, Linda "Susie" (nee Dazzo) Loving mother of Joseph Scott Jordan and Charles Chandler; dear sister of the late Paul Dazzo; fond aunt of Tina (Bob) Kennedy and great-aunt of Matthew and Joey. Visitation Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem) with a Service in Celebration of Susie's life held Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to Susie's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For more information: 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019