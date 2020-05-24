Linda Jean Paske
Paske, Linda Jean (nee Collopy) age 73. Beloved wife of John (ret.-CFD). Devoted mother of James (Kimberly) and Jay (Shannon). Loving grandmother of Donovan, Will, Matthew and Meghan. Dear sister of Nancy Pepper and Kathleen (Mark) Richards. Linda was a "Vis" girl and worked for 49 years at Southwest Oral Surgeons. Funeral services private. Memorial service to be held at a later date.





Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Linda's family at this sad time. I was a Vis H.S. classmate ('65) of Linda's and am very fortunate to have known such a sweet person during those great years.
Kathy O'Brien Lyle
Classmate
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
May 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Lindas family. I was a Vis girl with her and remember her fondly as a lovely person. God bless her and all of her family.
Jane Robinson
Classmate
May 22, 2020
Nancy and family. It's hard to imagine not being able to have a proper send off for a family member but it's just how it is for now. But your shared memories will carry you during this time. Hold onto them all.
Mary MacDonald
Friend
May 22, 2020
Nancy, I am sorry to hear of the death of your sister - and it must be especially painful at this time of Covid-19. Just know you are in my prayer and I'm grateful to have connections with you through Mercy.
Mary Waskowiak RSM
Friend
May 22, 2020
Dear Nancy,
So sorry to hear of your sister's death. It is so hard to lose those we love, especially in this time of physical separation .
Know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers especially during this time of deep sorrow.
Jacqueline Dewar
Friend
May 22, 2020
I wish you eternal peace and happiness.
Sister Ann Flanagan
Acquaintance
