Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd.
7000 S. Madison St.
Willowbrook, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:45 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd.
7000 S. Madison St.
Willowbrook, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Dingillo, Linda (nee DiCristofano) Age 72, at rest July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Dingillo; loving mother of Lisa (Todd) Kobayashi and Danielle (Mathew) Scarpelli; cherished daughter of the late Liberato and Edith (nee Saviano) DiCristofano; dear sister of Ruth (Dominic) Serpe and the late Anthony DiCristofano; devoted "Nana" of Quinn, Kate, Alyssa, Drew, Madison and Mila; loving aunt to Anthony (Violetta) DiCristofano, Patrick (Laura) and Trisha Dingillo, Deonna (Gianni) Gallucci, and Dominic and Christopher Serpe; great-aunt of many; and survived by many dear cousins and wonderful friends. Linda was also a proud member of the Italian American Women's Association. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Funeral service Saturday, July 27, 2019, with prayers at 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home proceeding to St. John of the Cross Church for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Entombment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 25, 2019
