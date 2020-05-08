Calascibetta, Linda S. (nee Bauer), Born May 18, 1947 and was delivered to heaven on May 6, 2020. Our family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Nana and Aunt. Beloved wife of Nicholas Calascibetta; loving mother of Sherri (Charles) Bartucci Jr., Deanna (Robert) Peterson and Jason (Beckey Casa) Calascibetta; cherished daughter of the late Ann Gusich Bauer Kaczmarski; fond grandmother of Brielle, Mia Bella Bartucci, Robert, Anthony Woods and Dominic Peterson; dear sister of Beverly (the late Gene) Peterson; beloved sister-in-law of Kathy "Kate" Calascibetta; fond aunt of Sandra Shilney and Kari "Terry" Swick and great aunt of Peyton, Aidan Shilney and Allena Swick. Our mother was one of a kind in every way she made our worlds go round! There are no words to truly explain our love for her or hers for us. The word AMAZING is the best word to describe the kind of Mother and wife we were blessed to call our own. Our Mom would do anything for her husband, children, grandchildren, sister, nieces, great nieces, nephew, son-in-laws, family and friends. She was one we could all count on for any love or attention any of us needed and she always put everyone else first. She was just extremely easy to love. She especially adored her role as NaNa. She showed her five grandchildren what a selfless person she was and how much she loved them. If we ever needed a baby sitter no matter how short notice NaNa was happily there. She had a pair of slippers at each of our houses she would have waiting for her when she arrived to care for her Grandchildren that loved her indefinitely. In fact she would make sure to remind us to spend some nights out on purpose for extra time with her grandchildren any chance she could. Once the kids would fall asleep she would do our laundry and straighten up our houses as she didn't like to sit too often, which was always an extra special treat. She loved to pick the kids up from school religiously everyday and have daily conversations with each of them in the car. The kids would even get a special snack bag as a treat. She made it a priority to attend all her grand kids' school functions and be their biggest fan at all events. She has such a vivacious personality and always liked to make someone happy and laugh and know they were special and loved. One of the most important roles she has taught her children is to never give up. If you made a decision you were to follow it through which has helped us in every aspect of our lives and will continue too. She also believed in treating others as you would want them to treat you which is an invaluable lesson just to name a few. Her unconditional love for her husband Nick was second to none and he loved her with all his heart in return. She was forever devoted to Nick in every way in good times and bad. They made the best NaNa and PaPa pair and showed their children and grandchildren the art of love. She liked to wait on him as much as she could. One famous saying after she cleaned up the dinner table would be "Nick would you like a cup of coffee?" They have been dating since they were 16 years old and were rarely found apart. They took care of each other until her last day in such a genuine and loving way as they were each other's EVERYTHING. They enjoyed the simple life and really enjoyed their long yearly summer vacations to Florida as well. Linda will be deeply missed by her lifelong best friend Sue Sandoval. These two knew each other like no other and their bond was so genuine and true. Linda was also a devoted parishioner of St. Jerome Catholic Church who would always be found in her special pew. She will be dearly missed by EVERYONE who knew her and forever in all of our hearts. So please raise a glass in honor of Linda and don't forget to offer your most amazing husband a loving cup of coffee as she would have. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Foundation for Women's Cancer 230 W. Monroe Suite 710 Chicago, IL 60606 or foundationforwomenscancer.org Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding theCovid-19 Virus and for the safety of thefamily and community a public memorial service will be determined at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.