I am saddened to learn of the passing of Linda. I had the pleasure of caring for Linda as one of her nurses. She was a kind, funny, and caring woman. I feel lucky to have met her. Even during her most difficult times, when she obviously wasnt feeling well, she was more concerned about others. During her most recent admission I will never forget how she immediately recognized me and remembered that I was newly pregnant (I am not showing a baby bump yet) and while she was clearly not feeling well she was persistently expressing concern for me. She would ask me how I was doing, how I was feeling, how the baby was doing, and would tell me how worried she was about me working during the current pandemic. Any time I tried to help her with anything, she would tell me she didnt want me over exerting myself. At one point, I had to tell her that while I was thankful for her concern, not to worry about me and that she was the one we had to worry about right now to make sure we could get her feeling better and back home. She was so proud of her family, and often shared stories and pictures with me. She was a wonderful woman and I wont forget her. I am keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time