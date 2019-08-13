|
Patterson, Lillie M. Lynem On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Lillie M. Lynem Patterson transitioned to her eternal rest at Avantara Evergreen Park in Evergreen Park, IL, at the age of 99. Born on July 29, 1920, Lillie Patterson is predeceased by her parents, Sheley Lynem III and Marie Hayes Lynem; husband, Quentin Patterson; siblings, Carl Lynem (Mary), Marie Lynem Johnson (David), and Sheley IV (Mary). She leaves to mourn her sister, Laura Lynem Rates (Norman, deceased); nieces and nephews, Barbara Curry, Anna M. Johnson, Sondra M. Rates, Shari Rates and Emile Lynem; great-nephews and nieces, Sean Curry, Alesia Johnson, Jordan Rates (Marcella), Natasha Walker; and a host of great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends from both the Lynem and Patterson Families. Repast 10:00 a.m. August 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8441 S. St. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60619, 773-846-2992, stmarkumcchicago.org. Interment Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to: The Lynem Family Scholarship Fund.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 13, 2019